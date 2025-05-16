The Qatari royal everyone is curious about: Meet the Dior-loving first wife of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad Al Thani hosted an official dinner banquet in honor of US President Donald Trump at Lusail Palace. The graceful Qatari royal Sheikha Jawaher, since then, has intrigued many who want to know about this Dior-loving first wife of the Emir. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher, greet a guest ahead of a state dinner at the Lusail Palace in Doha. (AFP)

Who is Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad Al Thani?

Her royal lineage:

She is a consort to the Emir of Qatar, a mother, and a style icon. Born in 1984, she is the daughter of the Minister of State of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, and a member related to a previous Qatari Emir.

Love for Dior:

The royal has been spotted wearing all-Dior ensembles on multiple occasions. According to a report by Grazia, she went all Dior and wore a cream-white blazer paired with a full-length flowy skirt during an official royal visit to the Netherlands. During King Charles III and Camilla's coronation, the Qatari royal was spotted in Dior ensembles.

Royal supporter of education:

She has long supported education and exceptional talents. According to a report by Gulf Times, she recently honoured 513 distinguished female students out of 2,857 female graduates from Qatar University (QU). 823 male graduates, including 153 outstanding, were also honoured at the ceremony.

What did she study?

She was raised in Qatar and attended Qatar University. She has a Master of Arts degree. During her visit to the UK, she was famously pictured appreciating rare and priceless artworks at Buckingham Palace.

Marriage and children:

Sheikha Jawaher Bint Hamad Al Thani is Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's first wife. They married in 2005 at Al Wajba Palace and have four children together. She is often seen accompanying her husband on overseas trips and welcoming foreign delegates to her country.