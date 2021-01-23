The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable

If you follow Dwayne Johnson on Instagram, you may have seen the various posts he shares that feature his little princess Tia. Just like this recent images where he is seen trying to untangle his daughter’s hair. Besides being cute, there is something else in the photos that may leave you giggling hard. It’s Tia’s reaction to the whole affair.

“Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair,” he wrote while sharing the images. Johnson then added, “scroll left, and you’ll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka Mr golden hands puts on full display.”

“I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it,” he wittily wrote while concluding the post. The share is complete with two images of Johnson and his daughter.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Since being shared just four hours ago, the post has gathered over 3.2 million likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Rock is soft by heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “Best father,” shared another. “Cuteness overload,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts about the post?