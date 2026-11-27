Have you ever wondered what the coloured dots and squares on food packets mean? Often seen near the edges of chips, biscuit and instant noodle packets, these tiny marks are not part of the ingredient or nutrition information. They are used during the printing and packaging process, helping manufacturers check print quality and guide machines that cut and seal packets.

Why are coloured marks printed on packets?

Coloured marks on everyday food packets. (Representational image generated using AI) more less

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Some coloured patches are printed on food packaging to help check whether the inks are producing the right colours. Most flexible packaging uses four basic printing colours: cyan, magenta, yellow and black, known as CMYK. These are mixed in different proportions to create the pictures, text and designs on a packet.

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An International Organization for Standardization case study on Indian packaging company TCPL explains how printing checks and equipment are used to monitor ink density and maintain consistent colours during production.

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How do the marks help packaging machines?

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{{^usCountry}} Other markings, known as eye marks or registration marks, help packaging machines identify where the film should be cut or sealed. Printed at set intervals, these marks are picked up by sensors as the material moves through the machine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other markings, known as eye marks or registration marks, help packaging machines identify where the film should be cut or sealed. Printed at set intervals, these marks are picked up by sensors as the material moves through the machine. {{/usCountry}}

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The sensor detects each mark and signals the machine to align the film before cutting or sealing it. This allows long rolls of printed packaging to be divided into individual pouches without disrupting the design.

The process is used in India's food-packaging industry as well. Mumbai-based packaging machinery manufacturer Sensograph lists a motorised print-mark sensor among the features of its namkeen packing machines.

These marks do not have a standard appearance. Their colour, shape and position depend on the packaging design and the machine being used.

Do the colours reveal anything about the food?

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These coloured marks do not tell consumers anything about a product's ingredients, preservatives, artificial colours or nutritional value. They are part of the printing and packaging process and should not be used to judge the contents or safety of a food product.

They are different from the vegetarian and non-vegetarian symbols that appear on food labels in India. Under the FSSAI's Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, vegetarian food is marked with a green filled circle inside a green-outlined square. Non-vegetarian food carries a brown filled triangle inside a brown-outlined square.

So, while the small coloured marks help during packaging, it is the separate FSSAI symbols that tell shoppers whether a product is vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

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