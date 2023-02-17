There are six film names hidden in this pic. Can you spot them all in 10 seconds?

If you are a regular social media user, there is a very slim chance that you haven’t seen the puzzle posts that are often shared on various platforms. Those posts are absolutely fun to solve. Just like this post shared on Twitter that challenges people to find six film names hidden in a picture.

The puzzle is shared on the official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment, a production house by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. They shared an image which has some letters written on it. Though they appear random at first glance, carefully looking at the image reveals that there are in fact names of six films hidden among the letters.

“Yeh Paheli nahi asaan! [This riddle is not easy] Can you spot the 6 movies?” they wrote as they shared the image. Take a look at the post to see how fast you can spot them all.

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 69,000 views. Additionally, the share has received more than 800 likes. Many took to the post’s comments section to share their reactions. While some shared different movie names, a few posted how they are unable to find all. Did you find all the film names hidden in the picture?

