These dogs have an amusing secret paw-shake, it may remind you of your childhood

These dogs have an amusing secret paw-shake which may remind you of your childhood. 
Dog's secret handshake(Instagram/@dogsofinstagram)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 04:59 PM IST
By Tanima Ray

Did you have a secret greeting or handshake with your bestie or group of friends when you were younger? If you did, this video of two doggos may just remind you of it.

In a clip shared on Instagram handle ‘dogsofinstagram’ two dogs – a golden retriever and a black labrador are seen doing strange handshakes/paw-shakes with each other. The two face each other and join their paws in different intervals. In the end, the black lab licks the golden one. The person who films the video gently laughs at their act.

It is captioned, "If you don’t have a secret handshake, are you even best friends?”

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

The video shared a week ago has garnered over 71,000 likes. Netizens praised the bond between the dogs.

“We need a secret handshake!” wrote an Instagram user.

“Synchronized BFFs,” wrote another.

Have you got a secret handshake with your bestie?

