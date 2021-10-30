Home / Trending / These two sentences horror stories on Reddit may leave you spooked
These two sentences horror stories on Reddit may leave you spooked

“Name a time you were spooked by just two sentences,” reads the caption shared along with the post.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 03:03 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

If you are looking for a post that may make your Saturday a bit more interesting, then here is share about two sentences horror stories. There is a chance that some of the tales will leave you spooked.

Reddit shared the stories on their official Instagram page. “Name a time you were spooked by just two sentences,” they wrote while posting the tales.

We won't give away too much and spoil the fun, so take a look yourself:

+

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered over 14,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“The moment you're smiling at your mirror and your reflection isn't smiling back,” shared an Instagram user. “These are good,” shared another. “Ohhhhh. Good one,” expressed a third. “Scary,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post? Did the stories leave you spooked?

Sign out