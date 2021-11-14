These wholesome stories of kindness may leave you emotional

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible,” a post shared on Instagram about strangers helping others perfectly exemplify these words by Dalai Lama. These are the stories of good Samaritans who took a step to transform someone’s dark moment with a blaze of light.

The tales are shared on the Instagram page Nextdoor. The stories about people helping others to fix their cars or simply giving them roses are incredible to read.

“A few wholesome stories for World Kindness Day. It’s a great day to do something kind for someone today,” reads the caption of the post. Each year, on November 13, World Kindness Day is celebrated by many across the world.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the post. Also, don’t forget to keep your tissues ready as the tales may leave you emotional.

The post was shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, it has prompted people to post varied comments.

“Last Christmas I was was with my son for the bus (we didn’t know that the buses were not in service… a young guy was there too waiting for the bus and before he left he gave us a red rose, that he bought before, and wished us Merry Christmas (Best Christmas ever from a kind stranger.)” shared an Instagram user. Another posted a heart emoticon.

What are your thoughts on the post?

