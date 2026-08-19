‘They put my needs ahead of their own’: Grateful son buys Bhopal home for parents who braved years of financial hardship

How do you repay parents who sacrificed everything for your future? For Instagram creator Ajay Amrawanshi, the answer was surprising them with a brand-new home in Bhopal. In an exclusive chat with hindustantimes.com, Amrawanshi opened up about his upbringing, his parents' financial struggles, and their overwhelmed reaction to the big surprise. For him, the house represents total family security and a heartfelt gesture of gratitude.

The man shared how buying the house was never about owning real estate. (Ajay Amrawanshi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hailing from Bhopal, Ajay Amrawanshi works as a senior executive. He shared, “Alongside my job, I’m also a content creator, primarily creating motorcycle, travel and lifestyle content on Instagram.”

How did the parents react?

“It was a very emotional and special moment for all of us. My parents were extremely happy and proud, but more than anything, they were surprised that I had taken such a big step for them. Seeing their reaction made all the hard work feel completely worth it,” the happy son recalled.

Also Read: ₹80,000 builds two-storey house: ‘Hamare paas makan hi nahi tha’">Lassi seller earning ₹80,000 builds two-storey house: ‘Hamare paas makan hi nahi tha’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ajay Amrawanshi’s parents walking towards their new house in Madhya Pradesh.

{{^usCountry}} He then recounted all the sacrifices his parents made for him. He said, “My parents made a lot of sacrifices while raising me and always put my needs and future ahead of their own. There were times when things were financially challenging, but they never made me feel that way. They worked hard to give me a good education and a better life. Purchasing a house for them was my way of giving something back to the people who have always supported me.” What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then recounted all the sacrifices his parents made for him. He said, “My parents made a lot of sacrifices while raising me and always put my needs and future ahead of their own. There were times when things were financially challenging, but they never made me feel that way. They worked hard to give me a good education and a better life. Purchasing a house for them was my way of giving something back to the people who have always supported me.” What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After fulfilling his dream of purchasing a home for his parents, he shared his excitement on social media, prompting an outpouring of supportive reactions. An individual posted, “I am glad you could do this for your parents. Things take time in life, but always turn out for the best. Hope you achieve all the success you imagined.”

Ajay Amrawanshi at his new home.

Another commented, “Congratulations, brother.” A third expressed, “One day, I'll make this dream come true: my parents living in their own house.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A fourth wrote, “What a wonderful son you are. Your parents must be so proud!”

Also Read: ₹6 crore US home, internet says ‘Bangalore is more expensive’">Indian woman gives tour of ₹6 crore US home, internet says ‘Bangalore is more expensive’

Amrawanshi explained that for him, the house was never just a piece of real estate. He told hindutantimes.com, “For me, buying a house for my parents was never just about owning a property. It was about giving them a sense of security and fulfilling something I had wanted to do for a long time. They spent years building my future, and this was a small way of saying thank you.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}