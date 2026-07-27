‘They wanted extroverts’: Gurgaon software developer claims he was fired over personality test

A software developer claimed he was fired just two days after joining a Gurgaon company because of a personality test. According to his Reddit post, the assessment showed a “neutral personality”, while the company was looking for extroverted employees.

Software developer claims he lost job over personality assessment. (Representative Image)

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The developer shared his experience on Reddit, saying he was finding it difficult to understand why he was removed from the role after clearing multiple interview rounds and joining the company.

He wrote that he had secured a job at an ElevenX Capital company in Gurugram after completing the hiring process. Before receiving the offer, he was asked to take a culture and personality assessment that included questions about his behaviour, communication style, conflict handling and whether he considered himself outgoing.

“I answered honestly and didn’t think much of it because I assumed it was just another part of the hiring process,” he wrote.

After receiving the offer, the developer said he resigned from his previous job, moved to Gurugram, paid for his PG accommodation and completed the onboarding formalities.

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He added that his first day at the company went smoothly, with the team welcoming him. However, he claimed that things changed the next day when he was called for a meeting with HR while waiting for system access and setting up his laptop.

“On my second day, while I was waiting for my code access and setting up my laptop, HR suddenly called me into a meeting,” he wrote.

According to his post, HR informed him that his employment was being terminated immediately because of the culture assessment. He claimed this was the only reason given to him and said HR also mentioned taking action against the person who hired him.

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The developer later spoke to a former colleague, who allegedly told him that his assessment result was marked as “Neutral Personality” and that the company was looking for candidates with more extroverted personalities.

Questioning the decision, he wrote, “If my assessment wasn’t acceptable, why wasn’t I rejected before receiving the offer? Why make me resign from my previous job? Why let me relocate to Gurugram and spend money on a PG?”

He added that the experience affected his confidence, saying, “I didn’t write a single line of production code before I was asked to leave.”

Read the full story here.

Internet reacts

One user wrote, “The manager didn’t like you. I have seen a lot of people getting fired for this reason, and it is mostly the manager who tells HR this reason.”

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Another commented, “Bro, they didn’t fire you, you escaped death by a thousand cuts,” suggesting the developer may have avoided a difficult workplace environment.

Some users questioned whether the reason given was genuine. One comment read, “That’s just their way of saying they don’t have a budget, or there was cost cutting, or they found another candidate who was cheaper and equally or more skilled.”

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Another user wrote, “Good it happened on the second day instead of after two months. Move on.”

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Several commenters also encouraged the developer, with one saying, “Stay strong OP. Looking at your experience, I think your technical skills are strong and you’ll soon crack another one.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)