This 11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Natasha Peri, an 11-year old Indian-American girl, has been declared as one of the brightest students in the world.

The judgment was based on the exceptional performance by Peri in the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) and American College Testing (ACT) that are taken as an entrance exam for college admissions in the United States.

Natasha Peri

Peri took the tests in spring 2021 as part of the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Talent (CTY) Search. Out of nearly 19,000 students from 84 countries who joined CTY in the 2020-21 Talent Search year, she was honored as in the verbal and quantitative sections, she leveled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance. She is now due to receive the Johns Hopkins CTY “High Honors Awards”.

Natasha is currently in Grade 5 at New Jersey’s Thelma L Sandmeier Elementary School.

“This motivates me to do more,” Peri said to IANS, adding that doodling and reading J R R Tolkien’s novels may have worked for her.

CTY uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities and capability. As part of Johns Hopkins policy, granular information is not broken down by age, race, etc. Also, it is left to the guardian to disclose the prodigy’s name. Within the US, awardees come from all the states.

This story was first published in Life Beyond Numbers.

