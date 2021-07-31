This 25-YO carved 500 mirco-sculptures; nominated for Padma Shri Awards

This young artist from Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has been nominated for Padmashri Awards for his unique art form.

Venkatesh, the micro-artist, has committed all of his time to art after discovering his passion, his motivation, and exhibiting his life’s mission. What began as a modest hobby evolved into a sensation in subsequent years. Hailing from a low-income family, he wanted to do something special when he opted to become an artist.

Dr. Gattem Venkatesh, 25 years old, has achieved Guinness World Record for his micro artwork. He has carved over 500+ miniature sculptures on pencils, chalk pieces, toothpicks, and bangles, receiving over 100 awards for his incredible work.

Dr. Gattem Venkatesh. (Life Beyond Numbers)

While he was just 12, he carved a sculpture of Lord Ganesha and received appreciation for his art. This inspired him to take the artwork as his passion.

The Eiffel Tower, the National Emblem, the World Cup trophy, and many more items have been meticulously carved by him.

“As a kid, I was fascinated by shapes, the creation of art, and the learning of various art forms. I used to visit the craftsmen around my house daily to observe and learn their art and craft. I realized that art has no bounds and should never be confined. An artist should be able to allow his or her ideas to run wild without any reservations or worries. This is how I began carving art on nearly everything, including match sticks, pencil leads, bangles, toothpicks, and chalk pieces," talking to Life Beyond Numbers, Venkatesh said.

Born in a small village, his father was a farmer, and his mother, a housewife. They have always supported him in all ways by encouraging him to achieve his goal and fulfill his passion.

“My parents were quite supportive. They pushed me to pursue art seriously and have stood by my side ever since. But, my relatives were unhappy and always judged for my work,” he added.

“After applying to the Guinness Book of World Records for two years, I obtained confirmation in 2017 and, my name was listed for sculpting the Empire State Building on a toothpick in 23 minutes. In 2018, I was also awarded the Andhra Pradesh Government’s Ugadi Puruskar, which allowed me to meet several ministers and be recognized for my work.”

He did not give up on his studies while he practiced art. He graduated with honors from Gitam School of Architecture and went on to earn a Ph.D. in Arts and Crafts from Peace University in Germany.

Dr. Gattem Venkatesh also established his organization to help others who shared his passion for art and crafts. ‘Venky Arts’ is well-known for assisting students who want to find their drive and pursue a career as an artist.

Dr. Gattem Venkatesh with former President of India, Pranab Kumar Mukherjee. (Life Beyond Numbers)

“I am a firm believer that art cannot and should not be limited in any form. My ambition is to make it more approachable to individuals of all ages and backgrounds. With this idea in mind, I founded the ‘Venky Arts’ project to assist people in pursuing their passion for art,” he said.

He further added, “I have taught art to rural children and have continued to serve students widely. I’ve taught over 20,000 students, and I’ve seen many of them get motivated to implement whatever they’ve learned in their initiatives.”

He received the Bharat Gaurav Award( 2015 ) and has featured in the Indian Book of Records over five times.

Dr. Gattem Venkatesh with som of his miniature crafts. (Life Beyond Numbers)

“Art gives me a purpose in life, and I wish to keep following it with hard work, persistence, and devotion in the future,” Venkatesh said.

He aspires to make art and craft accessible to everybody. Every day, Dr. Gattem Venkatesh tries to improve his skills and urges all of his students to learn and strive hard to achieve their passion. He has received more than 100 awards for his masterpiece.

