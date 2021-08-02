This adorable clip of a snow leopard duo is the perfect example of couple goals. Watch

If you’re looking for some content to brighten up your Monday then look no further because snow leopards Jessie and Panja are here to make you smile. Shared on Instagram by Paradise Wildlife Park in England, the clip shows the two snow leopards sharing an adorable moment.

The video starts with Jessie and Panja cuddling with each other. “Our Snow Leopards could not be cuter if they tried! Jessie and Panja are back at it again and redefining couple goals,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Cue your ‘aww’s and take a look at the video:

Shared on August 1, the video has amassed over 10,900 views and several reactions. People couldn’t stop swooning over the adorable snow leopard couple and showered the comments section with heart emojis. While many couldn’t stop pointing out how adorable the duo looked, others requested more clips of Jessie and Panja.

“Absolutely beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “They are so adorable,” commented another. “I have a strong urge to pet them,” expressed a third. “Aww they are so snuggly and cuddly,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this adorable clip?

