This baby shower for a dog is the sweetest thing you’ll see

Many people go above and beyond for animals. From caring for them, and treating them when they are sick to celebrating their birthdays and doing shenanigans with them, many such wholesome things warm our hearts. Now, another animal-related video has gone viral on social media. It shows a group celebrating a dog’s pregnancy.

Baby shower for a dog.(Instagram/@Bharath Chandran)

The video shows a group preparing for the baby shower of a dog named Bella. They bring garlands for her and even take pictures to mark the moment. “In a world full of hatred, disgust, and disdain for street dogs, here we are celebrating our kid Bella’s Valaikaapu/baby shower! Hoping she will have a safe delivery and we will have healthy and perky little asses to play with.” wrote Bharath Chandran in the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable baby shower for the dog here:

This post was shared on June 8. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 58,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Wow you guys are just awesome. I have never seen anything like this." A second added, "Good someone is there to care for Indian dogs." "God blessed the whole team," expressed a third.