This Bali villa with a private pool, garden has cheaper rent than a tiny 1BHK in Mumbai. Watch

BySanya Jain
May 18, 2025 07:50 AM IST

Travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury highlights the benefits of living in Bali, where a villa with a pool costs less than a 1BHK in Mumbai. 

Travel vlogger and actress Shenaz Treasury has taken her viewers on a tour of a dreamy villa in Bali, comparing it to her tiny apartment in Mumbai. Shenaz claimed that the rent for the Bali villa, with its private pool and garden, is less than what she pays for her 1BHK in India’s financial capital.

Inside the Bali villa that is cheaper than a 1BHK in Mumbai(Instagram/@shenaztreasury)
Inside the Bali villa that is cheaper than a 1BHK in Mumbai(Instagram/@shenaztreasury)

“I pay more rent for my one bedroom apartment in Mumbai than my friend pays for her villa in Bali,” Shenaz said in the video, showing glimpses of her Mumbai 1BHK before the video moves to the luxurious Bali villa.

Mumbai is often cited as having the highest rental rates in India, outpacing even the capital of Delhi or the tech hub of Bengaluru.

The Bali villa

Shenaz gave her friends a short tour of the Bali villa where her friend Bandana Tewari currently lives. The star attractions of the villa are its private pool and green garden. The interiors are similarly stunning, with soft lighting and every amenity one could want - all this for less than the rent of a 1BHK in Mumbai.

Shenaz revealed another perk of the Bali villa - it is located just 10 minutes away from the beach.

 

India vs Bali

In her Instagram post, the travel vlogger elaborated on some perks on living in Bali and why so many Indians are moving to the Indonesian island.

“You can live in a villa with a pool for the same price (or less) than a 1BHK in Mumbai, London, or LA. Meals, massages, and transport are affordable — but the quality of life feels high,” she explained. As the wellness capital of the world, Bali has healing retreats, yoga classes, health cafes etc - as such, it is perfect for “people burnt out by city life.”

The Mumbai woman also called Bali a haven for remote workers as the island has a strong community of expats, co-working spaces and fast Wi-Fi.

Follow Us On