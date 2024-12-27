Indian travel blogger shows what 1,000 gets you in Bali: 'Budget traveller’s dream'

Bali, Indonesia’s crown jewel, continues to captivate Indian tourists with its stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and budget-friendly appeal. From honeymooning couples to solo adventurers and groups of friends, Bali remains a hotspot for Indian travellers. The island’s affordability has become a key highlight, with countless videos on social media showcasing the incredible experiences it offers without breaking the bank. An Indian traveller’s viral video showcased how ₹ 1,000 could buy meals, drinks, and more in Bali(Instagram/kaash_chaudhary)

A recent video by Indian content creator Aakash Chaudhary (@kaash_chaudhary) has gone viral, offering a glimpse of Bali’s charm through a budget lens. His video demonstrates what ₹1,000 can buy in the Indonesian paradise, sparking interest and excitement among viewers.

₹ 1,000 turns into a shopping spree

In his video, Aakash converted ₹1,000 into Indonesian Rupiah, receiving approximately 1.89 lakh Rupiah in May. Highlighting Bali’s affordability, he filmed his purchases, including a water bottle for 3,500 Rupiah, a coffee for 20,000 Rupiah, and an unidentified item for 30,000 Rupiah after some expert bargaining.

Aakash went on to enjoy a hearty meal, a bottle of beer, and another water bottle — and still had 20,000 Rupiah to spare. His journey underscores why Bali is a dream destination for Indian travellers looking for both luxury and value.

Social media buzz

The video, which has amassed over eight million views, has sparked lively discussions online. Social media users were quick to share their reactions, marvelling at Bali’s affordability and Aakash’s clever budgeting.

One user commented, “This is amazing! Bali looks like the perfect destination for a budget trip.” Another added, “I need to plan my trip to Bali now; this is too good to be true.”

While some praised the affordability, others joked about how they’d likely spend the same amount on just coffee in metropolitan cities. “Imagine getting all this in ₹1,000 here. Impossible!” quipped another viewer.

Several users also appreciated Aakash’s detailed breakdown of expenses, calling it a practical guide for first-time Bali visitors. One user remarked, “This is the kind of content that helps us plan better!”