Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Horror at Bali’s Monkey Forest: Viral video shows tourists fleeing as massive tree falls, killing 2

ByHT Trending Desk
Dec 11, 2024 11:56 AM IST

Bali Monkey Forest tragedy: The two tourists who died are from France and South Korea, according to reports.

Two foreign tourists reportedly died at a popular tourist hotspot in Bali on Tuesday after a massive tree fell. The incident occurred at the Monkey Forest in Ubud, northern Bali.

A massive tree fell inside Monkey Forest in Ubud, Bali, on Tuesday.(Instagram/balilivin)
A massive tree fell inside Monkey Forest in Ubud, Bali, on Tuesday.(Instagram/balilivin)

A chilling video of the tree collapse has emerged, showcasing the immense size of the tree.

The tourists who died in the freak accident are reportedly from France and South Korea.

The viral video captures the horrifying moment tourists realised a massive tree was crashing down and began running for their lives. Seconds later, CCTV footage from the same incident shows the chaos as the giant tree hit the ground.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On