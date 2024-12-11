Horror at Bali’s Monkey Forest: Viral video shows tourists fleeing as massive tree falls, killing 2

Two foreign tourists reportedly died at a popular tourist hotspot in Bali on Tuesday after a massive tree fell. The incident occurred at the Monkey Forest in Ubud, northern Bali. A massive tree fell inside Monkey Forest in Ubud, Bali, on Tuesday.(Instagram/balilivin)

A chilling video of the tree collapse has emerged, showcasing the immense size of the tree.

The tourists who died in the freak accident are reportedly from France and South Korea.

The viral video captures the horrifying moment tourists realised a massive tree was crashing down and began running for their lives. Seconds later, CCTV footage from the same incident shows the chaos as the giant tree hit the ground.