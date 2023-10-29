Incredible road to Pandawa Beach in Bali goes viral- Watch

Bali in Indonesia is one of the most famous tourist destinations across the world. Known for its Hindu temples, beaches, waterfalls, it is a true delight for tourists. Road to Pandawa beach in Bali(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralXfun)

Amid Bali's popularity, a road in the Indonesian province has gone viral on social media. The road leading to Pandawa Beach at Badung in South Kuta, is carved through a cliff and has high walls on its both sides. The road is 300 metres long and has 40m high limestone walls of the cliff on both its sides. As per reports, the road took two years to be built.

In the viral video, lots of tourists can be seen getting their pictures clicked, with the beach and blue sea in the background. There has been a surge in tourist footfall since the video has gone viral.

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral videos of the road.

"Ive never seen anything spectacular like this," wrote one user.

"This road is incredible," commented a second user.

"Unbelievable at 1st look #Superb shot," posted a third one.

"Is this real beach?," exclaimed a fourth person.

Explaining about the road, one person tweeted, "The Pandawa Beach road viewpoint in Bali, Indonesia was created in 2011 as part of a project to improve access to Pandawa Beach. The beach was previously hidden behind a cliff face and was only accessible by a long and difficult staircase. The project involved cutting a road through the cliff face and building a series of viewpoints along the way.The viewpoints were designed to offer stunning views of the beach and the surrounding cliffs. They were also designed to be environmentally friendly, with minimal impact on the local landscape. The viewpoints are made of natural materials and are built into the cliff face, rather than being built on top of it.The project was funded by the Indonesian government and a number of private investors. The construction overall work took two years to complete."

Some netizens also pointed towards the claustrophobic nature of the road and its vulnerability in case of natural disasters

"Imagine Earthquake happens and you are crossing the road," commented one user.

"Very Claustrophobic...," posted a second person.

