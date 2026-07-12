Man buys ₹4,000 flight ticket to help Zomato delivery partner reach his mother in ICU: 'Humanity still exists'

What began as a routine food delivery turned into an act of kindness after a customer booked a ₹4,000 flight for a Zomato delivery partner whose mother was in the ICU, helping him reach home in time. Pandey shared that the delivery partner returned the entire ₹4,000 he had spent on the flight. (Representational Image)

The story was shared by X user Ankit Pandey, who recounted how a delivery partner, who had delivered food to his home several times before, arrived with an order and hesitantly asked for a glass of water.

"Today something unexpected happened. I ordered food through Zomato. The delivery partner had delivered to my home several times before, so I recognized him. After handing over the order, he hesitantly asked, 'Bhaiya, can I have a glass of water?'" Pandey wrote.

He said that he invited the delivery partner inside and offered him water. "That's when I noticed his eyes were red, as if he had been crying," he said.

Pandey said that the delivery partner told him that his mother had slipped down the stairs earlier that morning and was in the ICU in critical condition. The next train to his hometown was at 11 pm, and the journey would take nearly 30 hours. "He said, 'I don't even know if I'll be able to see her in time,'" Pandey recalled.

He then asked whether the delivery partner had eaten. When he said no, the two shared the same meal together. After that, Pandey said that he searched for flights on Skyscanner and found one costing around ₹4,000. He immediately booked the ticket for the delivery partner.

When the Zomato rider said he had never been to an airport before, Pandey assured him that a friend would help him. Then, hours later, the delivery partner reached home, met his mother and later called Pandey to thank him. He also informed that his mother was expected to recover within the next 24 hours.

Reflecting on the experience, Pandey wrote, “Sometimes, changing someone's life doesn't take millions of rupees. Sometimes it takes a glass of water, a meal, and a ticket home. Be kind. You never know when you might become someone's miracle.”