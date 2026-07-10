‘Agar kaam nahi karunga to gharwalo ke taane padenge’: Customer offers tea to Zomato rider after emotional chat

An everyday interaction turned into a viral moment of heartbreak and empathy after a customer shared about his interaction with a rain-soaked Zomato rider. Delivering the food perfectly dry without even wearing a raincoat, the rider noted that he simply had to get the job done to avoid taunts from his family. The customer provided a warm cup of tea and a dry place to rest for fifteen minutes, reminding social media users of simple human decency. The Zomato rider was completely drenched when he reached the customer (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Delivery guy showed up drenched in the rain today, made sure my order stayed dry, and said something that stuck with me,” a Reddit user wrote. The man recalled, “When the guy showed up he was completely soaked, no raincoat or anything, but the food itself was totally dry. Guess he made sure of that at least.”

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When the customer asked why he wasn’t wearing a raincoat, the rider said, “‘bhaiya kaam to kaise bhi ho jaata hai, agar kaam nahi karunga to gharwalo ke taane padenge’ — basically that the work gets done one way or another, but if he doesn't work, he'll hear about it at home.”

“Not gonna lie, that line kind of stuck with me for the rest of the day.”

Amid the heavy rainfall, the customer offered the rider tea and a place to rest. He accepted both and then left after 15 minutes.

“Nothing major happened honestly, just a random Tuesday interaction but it's been on my mind since. Figured I'd share it.”