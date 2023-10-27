‘Shakira sees a camera phone for the first time,’ X user's video claim goes viral- Watch

The first time world witnessed a mobile phone call publicly was on April 3, 1973 when Martin Cooper of Motorola rang to Joel Engel, head of AT&T-owned Bell Labs, while standing on a pavement on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. Ever since then, mobile phone technology has evolved by leaps and bounds. Nowadays, a mobile phone functions as a camera, television, music system, alarm clock, computer etc. all-built in one. In today's time when video calls, reels and selfies are so common, it's interesting to note that at the beginning of this century, mobile phones with in-built camera were a rare commodity. Shakira in the viral video(X(formerly Twitter)/@historyinmemes)

A purported video from 2002 has gone viral on X(formerly Twitter) in which superstar singer Shakira is seen showcasing her excitement on seeing a mobile phone with in-built camera. The social media user claims that Shakira was seeing a camera phone for the first time then.

In the video, the singer excitedly asks a woman "Is that a camera'?. The woman then shows a picture to Shakira on her mobile phone. Seeing the picture, Shakira exclaims "Oh! my gosh" and starts checking out the phone in complete amazement.

Completely blown away by the technology, Shakira goes on to ask, "this one doesn't work in America no?... and God...all the paparazzi will be like".

When the woman starts recording a video of Shakira, the singer is unable to digest the fact that even videos can be recorded with the help of the device.

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral video

"Aww, one of the best historic videos I have ever watched. Look at how Shakira was amazed," wrote one user.

"I can't imagine how curious she would be seeing the phone. All her questions would just be 'how'," commented another user.

"Wow. And now she has like a million camera phones clicking at her," commented a third user.

"She's like what is this magic picture machine," posted a fourth user.

