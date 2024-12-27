Menu Explore
Pakistani influencer’s horror in Bali: Model gets emergency surgery after her ATV bike flips

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 27, 2024 02:08 PM IST

A Pakistani model shared a series of videos claiming she had to go through an emergency surgery while vacationing in Bali after her ATV bike flipped.

A Pakistani model visiting Bali never thought her vacation would turn into a nightmare in mere seconds, and it all happened when her ATV bike suddenly flipped. She claimed that the incident left her injured, needing an emergency surgery - an operation she is still recovering from.

Pakistani model Arisha whose trip to Bali turned into a nightmare after her ATV bike flipped. (Instagram/@arishaanwerr)
Pakistani model Arisha whose trip to Bali turned into a nightmare after her ATV bike flipped. (Instagram/@arishaanwerr)

“Got into an accident in Bali. Had a surgery and still stuck in bali. The point of posting this is, I've always shared all my happy moments with you. But right now I need your duas (prayers). My life might look perfect but it’s clearly not… please say mashaAllah whenever you see someone happy,” she posted and shared a video of her from the hospital.

The clip opens with a text insert reading, “You never know what the next destination has in store for you.” The video shows her in hospital before and after the surgery.

“A few moments before my life completely changed. Healing everyday,” she wrote in another post, adding, “Your life can flip within a span of a few seconds and you wouldn’t know the worst is yet to come.”

Social media is horrified:

The freak accident left people horrified. While many prayed for the model’s quick recovery, a few shared their personal stories. An individual wrote, “I swear my whole leg would have been crushed pata nahi kaise fracture nhi huwa when it flipped over me. That day till now I have never sat on ATV ever.”

Another added, “Didi, I can relate, and get well soon.” However, a few had their doubts and accused her of overreacting. One such individual commented, “Bro, respectfully, your life didn’t change.”

An ATV bike, or All-Terrain Vehicle, is a motorized off-road vehicle designed to handle a variety of terrains, such as dirt trails, mud, sand, and rocky surfaces. Like any other motorized vehicle, there are certain rules and regulations related to using this bike in some countries. These rules were established after the authorities noticed a spike in ATV bike-related accidents.

For instance, ATV bike drivers in Ireland must wear helmets and undergo mandatory safety training. Likewise, in Australia, selling an ATV without a rollover protection device is illegal.

