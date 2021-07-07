Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch
trending

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch

The funny rendition and the presentation left many giggling. While some expressed their liking for the clip with heart emoticons, others wholeheartedly praised the ‘coolest band ever’.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The image shows brothers Anwoy Chakraborty and Anwesh Kanjilal.(Arindom Chakraborty)

An amusing Bangla cover of the popular song Five Hundred Miles by Bobby Bare performed by two boys has caught the attention of netizens. The song, posted on Facebook, features eight-year-old Anwoy Chakraborty and his elder cousin brother 15-year-old Anwesh Kanjilal. Their performance may leave you smiling and rooting for this brother duo.

The video shared by Anwoy’s father Arindom Chakraborty shows Anwoy and Anwesh singing the popular song. Anwesh can be seen playing the ukulele. Terming their band as ‘Udla Ga’ which means ‘bare body’ in Bangla, both the brothers continue to sing the song in a Bangla dialect with some hilarious lyrics translated by Arindom’s elder brother Amlan Chakraborty.

Take a look at the clip and check out the duo’s adorable performance:

Shared on July 4, the clip has garnered several reactions and praise from netizens. When asked about the reaction of the boys about their viral performance, Arindom Chakraborty told HT, “They are excited but Anwoy is too young to understand the implications of being viral. Anwesh too is rather shy and this sudden spark of attention has taken him by surprise”.

The funny rendition and the presentation left many giggling. While some expressed their liking for the clip with heart emoticons, others wholeheartedly praised the ‘coolest band ever’.

“I’m ready to buy tickets for Udla Ga concert,” read one comments when loosely translated from Bangla. “Coolest band ever,” commented another. “Super performance,” said a third.

“After watching the reaction, we are very much exited. We have started working on our next project in which the other cousin brother, Ishaan who lives in Noida will join Anwoy and Anwesh,” Arindom added.

What do you think of this performance?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook
TRENDING NEWS

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch

Pastry chef’s chocolate Statue of Liberty leaves netizens drooling. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP