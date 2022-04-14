This bird sings the Harry Potter theme song perfectly, pauses for breath. Watch

Birds are always quite impressive when it comes to them learning new tricks and especially with their power of speech that leaves many surprised. A video that has recently gone viral on Instagram shows how a sweet little bird sings the Harry Potter theme song with effortless ease. The video has left many netizens quite surprised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This bird who can be seen singing in this video is named Zephyr. And this bird is a European starling who was rescued from a parking lot in the month of May in 2018. The bird lives with his human, a woman named Fern. The two have a lot of fun together and they often post videos of themselves on both Instagram and TikTok where they can be seen having some good times together.

The video was initially shared on TikTok and later on Instagram on the page named Animals Doing Things. Ever since it was posted this video of a bird who is quite a talented singer has gone all kinds of viral and for all the right reasons. We are not going to give away much about how cutely the bird can sing, so take a look at it for yourself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 5 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop commenting about this bird's singing skills and his cuteness that go hand in hand. It has also received more than 14.3 million views on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user explained, “In the description box on tiktok she said that he's imitating the breath she was taking while learning the tune.” “You're doing amazing sweetie,” reads another comment. It was followed by an emoji of clapping hands. A third comment reads, “That avocado sounds pretty cool.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Could you possibly guess that this bird's rendition of the Harry Potter theme song would be this perfect?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON