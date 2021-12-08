This bizarre nail art also serves as a tiny tea strainer. Watch

In today’s episode of bizarre videos that may make you want to ask ‘But, why’, here is a clip that shows a nail art that also serves as the miniature version of an everyday kitchen equipment. The video shared on Instagram shows a nail art that also doubles as a strainer.

Yes, you read that right. The video opens to show the artist sticking a piece of acrylic nail on her finger with some glue and then hollowing it out in order to accommodate the piece of strainer. She then cuts out a piece from a larger strainer and with the help of a generous amount of nail glue, sticks it right to the hollowed part of the acrylic nail extension.

What’s more, you may ask? While the tea gets strained, a piece of Elaichi gets stuck in the strainer. In the background, one can hear Tesher’s Jalebi Baby - that is, if they can concentrate on anything other than this utterly unique and quite baffling nail art. The video ends with her enjoying the tea with delectable jalebis.

It was posted on the Instagram page of ILYSM Nails who calls herself a “creative nail blogger.” She captioned this video with, “Tea strainer functional nail.”

Watch the nail art video here:

Since being posted around two days ago, this video has been a talking point for netizens and has gone on to garner more than 4.4 lakh views.

“Damn, what an imagination,” commented an Instagram user. “I don’t know if I should be impressed or disappointed,” confessed another. “It looks gross and amazing at the same time but I admire your talent,” posted a third. Many people in the comments section also invited her to their home countries - India and Pakistan.

