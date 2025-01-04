This British ‘danger tourist’ is the first to visit remote tribes in Papua New Guinea

Daniel Pinto, a 27-year-old traveller from Lambeth, south London, has become the first tourist to visit several indigenous tribes in Papua New Guinea. On a mission to explore all 195 countries, the British ‘danger tourist’ has already visited 138, including the Pacific island nation last month, where he spent three weeks immersing himself in tribal life. Daniel Pinto has also travelled to countries like Libya, Iraq, and Syria.(Instagram/@DanielPinto)

Before arriving, Pinto researched the country’s tribes and connected with locals to guide him to remote areas. During his stay, he lived among 10 different tribes, including the skeleton tribe, the crocodile people, and the spirit birds. Pinto participated in various ceremonies, attended a wedding, went hunting, and stayed in local homes and guesthouses, reported the New York Post.

Describing Papua New Guinea as “the last frontier,” Pinto expressed amazement at visiting tribes that had never encountered tourists before. “It still has villages and tribes that people have not visited yet. I found it incredible that in 2024 I was the first tourist that some tribes have ever seen,” he said.

Take a look at the video:

Pinto, who has also travelled to countries like Libya, Iraq, and Syria, enjoys visiting places deemed “dangerous” to explore lesser-seen areas. He described Papua New Guinea as raw and remote, noting the safety challenges, including road hijacking risks that forced him to travel by boat for five hours.

His experiences with the tribes included witnessing ceremonies and rituals. Among these was a sacred waterfall protection ritual performed by the spirit bird tribe and a birth celebration involving clay-covered, orange-painted individuals. With the Crocodile people, he observed the practice of creating scars resembling crocodile skin as a rite of passage.

Pinto’s favourite moment was attending a tribal wedding, which he described as unplanned yet beautiful. “We showed up and then said it was happening. It was a beautiful thing to be part of,” he recalled.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advises against non-essential travel to certain parts of Papua New Guinea, highlighting the risks Pinto faced during his journey. Pinto shares his global adventures on Instagram at @dnzh.travels.

Also read: Odisha tribal boy from the Bonda tribe becomes the first from the community to clear NEET exam