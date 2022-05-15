This cat's 'begging' makes no sense to its human. Watch what the cute catto does

Cats are known to have unique behaviours of their own that might often appear to not make sense to other animals or their humans themselves. Just like this one cat who keeps ‘begging’ at different things around its house and ends up making pretty much no sense to its own human. The video has been shared on Instagram on the page named after and dedicated to a catto named Charlie.

This adorable cat video comes with the text insert that helps people understand how its human reacts to see this cat ‘begging’ at different things. “Things my cat does that make no sense,” it reads. The video shows how the cat holds its two front balls together and ‘begs’ at different things around the house. “I think I am normal, right?” reads the caption to this cat video from the point of view of this adorable cat.

This page is named Oh Charlie Cat and has over 5,800 followers who look forward to different photos and videos of this cat who simply loves to ‘beg.’ And this specific video is sure to make you laugh out loud and go ‘aww,’ both at the same time going to its unmatched cuteness. Netizens haven't been able to keep calm about this cat and we are sure, neither will you.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 20 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing and adoring this sweet kitty. It has also received more than 1.3 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user hilariously wrote, “He's either Italian or he's begging the fridge to open so he can steal something. Or both.” “Nah. Kitty just got new dance moves, gotta rehearse,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “He's casting a spell!”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

