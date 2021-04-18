Home / Trending / This clip showing a little joey coming out of mama wallaby’s pouch is aww-worthy
This clip showing a little joey coming out of mama wallaby’s pouch is aww-worthy

The video starts with the little one scrambling out of Ava the wallaby’s pouch and taking its first few shaky steps.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 03:56 PM IST
The image shows Ava the wallaby.(Twitter/@oregonzoo)

In an adorable clip shared by the Oregon Zoo on Twitter, a baby wallaby can be seen coming out of its mother’s pouch. The wobbly little joey’s first step may leave you saying aww repeatedly.

“First steps! See Ava’s new joey coming out of the pouch for the first time,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with the little one scrambling out of Ava the wallaby’s pouch and taking its first few shaky steps.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 16, the clip has garnered over 15,700 views and tons of reactions. While some couldn’t stop showering love on the joey, others found the little one’s behaviour quite similar to them trying to wake up in the morning. Some simple shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

