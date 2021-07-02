This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

So many people wish they could travel to new places and explore different cities but cannot due to various circumstances. Here’s someone who made his dream to travel a reality. In a post shared by Humans of Bombay, a Vadodara man details how he and his wife have travelled across India on their Bullet with a sidecar. His ‘dil toh abhi bhi jawaan hai' attitude is inspiring many.

In the post, he shares that in 2011, he had a heart attack and his wife fractured her leg. The doctor advised him not to ride his bike, but once he felt better, he decided to hit the road. “I thought, ‘I’m not going to spend the rest of my life like an old man,’ I was just 67! I started off slow–I took out my 1974 bullet and started driving to nearby cities,” he said, according to the post.

While he felt good to be out, he missed his wife. “She was on a wheelchair, so she could no longer sit behind me on the Bullet like she used to,” he mentioned further. “So, it struck me, ‘If I fix the bullet with a sidecar, Leela could travel comfortably!’” he added.

He went ahead with this plan and began going for short trips and in 2016, planned an elaborate journey. They used their FD to fund the trip and travelled from Vadodara through Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“And simply holding Leela’s hands whilst watching the sunset made life seem worth it. Dekhte hi dekhte 75 din ho gaye–when we returned back to Vadodara, we were already planning our next trip!” he said.

They’ve has since travelled to more places. The post goes on to mention how they manage their funds through the trips and their experiences of meeting different people and seeing new places. There’s also an adorable Jai and Veeru anecdote he shares.

Read the entire post below. It will definitely make you smile.

