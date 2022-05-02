This dad goes the extra mile to keep his kid amused at work. Watch funny video

It is every parent’s dream to see their kids work happily at their jobs. And you know what wouldn't hurt? To go the extra mile yourself in order to make sure that your child is definitely having a good time while working. A video that has recently gone viral on Instagram shows how this one dad leaves no stone unturned to keep his child amused while they are at work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show that it is being recorded from inside a store where this person works. But their dad has shown up in front of the store yet doesn't enter it since he simply wants to entertain his child while they are at work. So he whips out some of the tried and tested tricks in the book that help people laugh even if they are feeling low.

This dad starts acting like he is going down an elevator or maybe even going down some stairs outside the window since his legs are not visible from there. The video was shared on Instagram after being uploaded to TikTok, where it went viral. The caption to it reads, “Just some wholesome content. Who else has a dad like this?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the hilarious video right here:

This video was posted on Instagram just a bit more than six hours ago and has already received more than 2.6 lakh views on it so far. It has also received various comments like, “My dad was the guy who made the nascar engine noises in the grocery store pushing us in one cart while mom actually shopped with the other cart.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another wholesome comment reads, “This is awesome! My father wasn’t around but my brother took over that position and would make me smile and laugh in dark times by doing such things as these, I love this!”

What are your thoughts on this video that is equal parts hilarious and adorable?