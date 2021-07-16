This Darjeeling school’s alumni network is helping the ones affected by pandemic and landslides

An alumni association of a school in Darjeeling has come forward to help those who have been affected by landslides and the pandemic.

The Old Paulite Association (OPA) which constitutes all Paulites, the alumni of St. Paul’s School, Darjeeling have been running relief drives in several areas across the country with volunteers from the network itself. The OPA is based out of Kolkata in India but OPA Chapters thrive all over India and abroad.

St. Paul’s traces its origins to 1823 to a site in Calcutta where the Calcutta Museum now stands. In 1864 the School was transferred to Darjeeling although the means of reaching Darjeeling in those days were very rugged. The site chosen was the hill called Jalapahar. At an altitude of nearly 7500 feet above sea level, St. Paul’s became a Public School at the highest altitude in the world. The school is exclusively for boys and runs in a residential setup.

Darjeeling School’s alumni network doing relief work. (LifeBeyondNumbers)

Paulites form a strong family even after leaving the school premises and stay connected with each other over several meets and now campaigns.

It all began in New Delhi when a bunch of Old Paulites headed by Zoheb Bhutia noticed some people camping outside AIIMS. They were mostly attendees of patients who halted there. Seeing their state, Bhutia decided to give away momos from his restaurant’s kitchen. Soon many others chipped in and Zoheb could manage to make almost 1000 momos every day for the people. But the beneficiaries informed him about the need for a dry ration, and so now the team which consists of both Paulites and non Paulites are giving food essentials to the needy out there. Zoheb has also hired two people from the lot who now help him in the kitchen.

“Momo is comfort food and these people may not be able to get that ever. So, this is a chance for me to give them the experience and make them happy. On the first day, we took 100 plates but there were a lot of people. As a result, many did not get food. The next day, when my friends heard about it, they wanted to donate and paid for about 50 plates. Then someone else offered to buy water and medicines. Slowly, we managed to make 1000 momos every day. Knowing that some people are fed today, I can sleep well at night,” shares Zoheb with Life Beyond Numbers.

Following this, the Darjeeling chapter was inspired to start a drive. The city lost most of its livelihood over the pandemic as it largely depends on tourism and the restrictions prevented tourists from visiting. That’s when a bunch of Old Paulites decided to do something about it.

They started on a small scale with a food drive headed by alumni Krishnan Agarwal on May 22. The relief material was supplied to 174 people (30 families ) in two wards of the Lamahatta village. This was followed by OPA Medicine/Sanitation Drive in which they supplied basic Medicines and Sanitary equipment to the people residing at Ward Number 15, 9th Mile, Darjeeling on 29th May. This spread to 75 more families residing at the Rangli Tea Garden (Rangli Rangliot) on 10th June. The food, sanitation, and medical supplies drive then continued in Chukhim, Sherwani, Chunnabatti, Aurbatay, and Sambrook.

A school and 32 homes were wiped out in Aurbatay due to landslides putting the inhabitants at stake. OPA team members got in touch with the local Samaj, who identified a total of 50 affected families. They were all distributed complete kits on 27 and 28 June respectively.

The association also joined hands with local NGOs, Police, and Asha workers to conduct the drives.

“A typical food kit that we provide contains Masoor Dal, Chana Dal, Kala Chala, Sugar, Refined Oil, Salt, Onion, Potato, Haldi, and Chilli powder. As per the medical and sanitation supplies, we try and provide Masks, Sanitizers, Paracetamol, Gloves, Diarrhoea medicine, Oximeter, Tarpoline, and Sanitary Napkins. Our volunteers interact with the residents and impressed upon them the pressing need to maintain social distancing, regularly checking the oxygen level when someone tests positive with the virus, and the need to continuously wash/sanitize their hands,” informs Krishnan Agarwal.

Likewise, a team of the OPA, Sikkim Chapter, headed out to the North district of Sikkim to carry out a food relief drive to the poor families living in the villages of Sakyong, Pentong, Leek & Bay – Tholung on the 26th of June, 2021. All villages are situated in the Dzongu region. Bags of ration were distributed according to the list provided by ASI Santa Bir Tamang in consultation with the various Panchayat presidents of the villages (wards). A total of 100 households received the benefits.

“Our relief trip, had us witness the worst kind of road infrastructure; accessible only by four-wheelers. The road was treacherous and narrow; taking us almost one and half hours for a 15 km stretch (approx.). We sure hope that the Government of Sikkim takes cognizance of the issues of the people there and provides a solution soon. We, as an association, in our little way, have made an effort to support these families. We wish to thanks all the benefactors without whom we wouldn’t have been able to do this kind act,” says Tsultrim Rinchen Khampa.

“We do hope the local, state, and the national government is able to find a permanent resolution to the needs of its citizens. We cannot be more grateful to everyone who supported us monetarily as well as through non-monetary means to alleviate the suffering of our fellow countrymen. Let’s keep it going!” concludes Krishnan Agarwal.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON