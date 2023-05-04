Home / Trending / This dog's reaction to Jared Leto's cat costume at Met Gala will leave you in splits. Watch

This dog's reaction to Jared Leto's cat costume at Met Gala will leave you in splits. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 04, 2023 02:35 PM IST

A video showing a dog's reaction to Leto's costume has gone viral on social media. Watch the video inside.

It has been three days since the Met Gala took place. However, several moments from the event are still making their way on the Internet. And now, another clip that has left people in splits shows a dog reacting to Jared Leto's cat costume. For the unversed, this year's Met Gala paid homage to icon Karl Lagerfeld. So, to keep up with the theme, musician Jared Leto wore a life-size cat outfit to look like Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. Now, a video showing a dog's reaction to Leto's costume has gone viral on social media.

The clip was shared by Instagram page @ohteen. The clip begins to show Jared Leto in costume walking on the white carpet. Several people can be seen photographing him. As a person records Leto's entry, their camera pans to show a dog who looks worried upon seeing such a 'giant cat.'

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over six lah times. The share also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "The only one that was sincere about his thoughts on the show." A second added, "Poor dog looks traumatized." A third shared, "His look is like oh God. What the hell is that." "Awwwww. The dog is feeling bad...he also wants to wave to the cameras," expressed a fourth.

