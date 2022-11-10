Home / Trending / This elevated roller coaster ride will give you goosebumps. Watch

This elevated roller coaster ride will give you goosebumps. Watch

trending
Published on Nov 10, 2022 10:16 AM IST

A video shows an elevated roller coaster on top of a mountain. This video will give you goosebumps.

Elevated roller coaster. (Instagram/@allthebestviews)
Elevated roller coaster. (Instagram/@allthebestviews)
ByVrinda Jain

Thanks to the internet, we get to see a lot of adventures that people take up. From hiking mountains, and taking treks to going on rides that will make your heart beat fast, adventure seekers might not fear such things. And a recent video shows exactly that. In a video shared by Instagram user @allthebestviews, and originally created by user @attractionspot, you can see a roller coaster on a mountain. As per the Instagram page, it is the highest elevation mountain top roller coaster.

In the video that was shared, you can see the elevation of the roller coaster. As it goes up and drops, people start screaming. The. The coaster takes twists and turns.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 3.6 million times and had several likes and comments. One user in the Instagram comments wrote, "Incredible, it's so high at one point you see nothing but the blue sky." A second person said, "I've ridden it a dozen times this year, one of my faves, and the line is always short, so you can ride it over and over! Love it!" A third user added, "Had so much fun just watching it, not sure how it would be riding it though."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
roller coaster adventure instagram + 1 more
roller coaster adventure instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out