This family's dance to Madhuri Dixit's Badi Mushkil will make your day. Watch

If you are a Madhuri Dixit fan, then you must not have missed one of her most famous dance performances to the song Badi Mushkil. It was featured in the 2001 movie Lajja. And in this video that has recently been uploaded on Instagram and is slowly gaining momentum, one can see how a family of four can be seen shaking a leg to this iconic Bollywood song.

The video opens to show Roopali Agrawal, who has uploaded this video, along with her husband and two daughters. The four of them can be seen dressed in white, matching with each other in the sweetest way ever as they smile from ear to ear and enjoy this dance performance. Their practised movements and skills garnered a lot of attention from viewers.

The sweet dance video by this family was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Badi Mushkil…inke kapde decide karna (suckers for white).” [What is difficult is deciding what each member of the family will wear since they all love the colour white]

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 3 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting this family on their collective dance skills. It has also received more than 62,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Absolutely entertaining with a family package. I like those positive vibes. Super cool performance.” “Such a cool dance,” reads another comment. It was accompanied by two clapping hands emojis. A third comment reads, “Wow superb ... Ma'am you and your family nailed it.... I really like your family's enthusiasm.”

What are your thoughts on this dance video? Would you mind joining them?