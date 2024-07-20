This Gen Z employee’s ‘out of office’ email is truly a work of art. Watch

How many times have you been disturbed by a work emergency while on vacation? Or rudely awakened by the Microsoft Teams ringtone when you are fast asleep? Imagine all the irritation you feel at such moments, and perhaps you will relate to the snark that went into crafting this hilarious out-of-office email that is going viral online. A Gen Z employee's video message is viral,

Instead of writing a traditional out of office email, Joshua Kessel made an entire video for anyone trying to reach him while he is on holiday.

The Gen Z employee then shared the video on TikTok, where it has gone viral and reached other social media platforms like X.

“If you’re watching this, I’m probably on a plane to Europe right now. Here are some answers to some frequently asked questions,” Kessel says in the video. He then proceeds to completely ignore the first frequently-asked question, which is: “When will you be back?”

“Two: if you’re a recruiter my personal email is…” the content creator continues. “And three: for urgent inquiries, send me an email and I’ll look at it when I get back.”

Take a look at the full video below:

The video has racked up 4.7 million views on the social media platform X, where it also received hundreds of amused responses.

“This must be someone working at those small fun companies. I doubt I'd get away with this at my current corporate job,” wrote one person.

“Gen Z is so unserious I love it,” another said, while a third person commented: “Gen Z is next level.”

In other news, Gen Z employees in China have taken to wearing pajamas to office. Instead of the blazers and skirts that have been the mainstay of office wear, Gen Z employees in China are wearing sweatpants, sweatshirts and sleepwear to office.