This girl loves to hang out with her little green frog bros. Watch

The videos that showcase the sweet bond of love between humans and their pets are often wonderful to watch. Just like this clip that showcases such bond that 13-year-old Gigi Vitale shares with her two green frogs. Chances are, the video will make you want to hug your pet a little tighter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally posted on the Instagram page of the girl, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the official page of Instagram. They also posted a descriptive caption along with the video.

“Fun and full of love.” This is life for 13-year-old Gigi Vitale and their two frogs, Moo and Mochi,” they wrote. In the next few lines, they shared quotes from Vitale about her bond with her frogs.

“I’ve had my frogs for about five months. I was scared at first when I got them that they were just going to be weird green dudes living in my house, but as soon as I bonded with them and I got to know their personalities, I felt better and more like friends with them. I had always loved bugs and frogs, and my interest piqued once again while I was watching cute videos of animals during quarantine. I saw the cutest little froggy, and it made me so happy with their cute little smiles and their small chubby bodies. It took time and tons of research before I decided I wanted to commit to such a sweet little creature,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The best thing is to hang out with them and realize that they actually like you and they don’t just live in your house. They’re like your lil’ froggy bros. Moo is a lot more outgoing, and he loves when I make videos with him, while Mochi hides a bit more and doesn’t like the ‘spotlight’ as much.” she added.

Take a look at the video of them hanging out together:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip has been posted about 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has promoted people to post various comments. Many posted heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

“Nice video,” wrote an Instagram user. “Perfect,” shared another. “Awesome,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON