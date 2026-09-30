‘This guy is a monster and nobody knows him’: Sundar Pichai reacts to Donald Trump’s unusual compliment

A video of Donald Trump’s unusual compliment for Sundar Pichai has surfaced online. It also captures Google’s Indian-origin CEO’s reaction to the president’s remark. The clip shows Trump calling Sundar a “monster" while praising him during an interaction with the reporters.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reacts as US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House driveway following a luncheon in the East Room, in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS)

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In the video, Trump asks Pichai, “Sundar, you want to say something?” As the CEO starts, “First of all, thanks…”, the president cuts him off and continues, “This guy is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a monster and not have to go through this. All you have to know is - SUNDARR! Sundar is his name.”

What did Sundar Pichai say?

In response, Pichai says, “Hopefully a better tagline than I’m a monster!” as people standing around them start laughing.

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How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} An individual commented, “Another backhanded compliment by Trump.” Another posted, “Sundar is so embarrassed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual commented, “Another backhanded compliment by Trump.” Another posted, “Sundar is so embarrassed.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third expressed, “Only has 11.7 million followers on X. But yeah, nobody knows him...” A fourth wrote, “Yep, literally nobody knows… The CEO of Alphabet.”

Donald Trump meets AI executives:

This interaction came after a meeting between the president and the tech executives at White House on voluntary standards for AI. The event included Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.

"It's almost like a constitution, in a way," Trump said as he referred to the agreement between the companies. The president added, "And the biggest people in the world signed that, and I signed it as president. And it really is a form of protection."

What did the tech leaders say:

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President Donald Trump released a document on Tuesday, which his administration has said is an accord on artificial intelligence. Reportedly, it was signed by him and tech executives during a meeting in Washington, D.C.

“We are signing up to a set of processes and controls like we do in other areas, like financial controls, in a company. And we are bringing those well-known best practices to the development of superintelligence,” Sundar Pichai told reporters after the meeting.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, while speaking with reporters a White House driveway said, “But I think the technology has very real risks. And, you know, the mechanism, how we address those risks is still under discussion.”

While talking about the new accord, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters that it included “a set of principles and commitments around building robust internal controls and detecting if there are any issues with the technology.”

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