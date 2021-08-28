This Harry Potter-themed Lego set is straight out of a Potterhead’s dream. Watch

The magical world of Hogwarts and its mysterious hallways and staircases are something that intrigues people of all ages. If you are someone who has dreamt of walking along the corridors of this fictional school of witchcraft and wizardry then this video is just for you. Shared on Facebook by the official account of Lego, the clip shows a detailed Lego set of the moving staircases present inside Hogwarts. Yes, these are the same staircases where Harry, Ron and Hermione got lost and ended up facing Fluffy the three-headed dog that had them almost killed or worse expelled!

The set was originally created and shared by Erick Lawn on his Instagram. The recording shows the interior of a Hogwarts hallway with the staircases that can move. According to the caption shared by Lawn, the movements were designed by his son Zack.

“LEGO Harry Potter Moving Staircases. Oh, and keep an eye on the staircases. They like to change,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 22, the clip has garnered over 1.8 million views and several reactions. The comments section was flooded with netizens’ amazed words. While many couldn’t stop praising the marvellous creation, others wrote how the set was an adorable replica of the moving staircase hallway in Hogwarts.

“This is incredible. I wonder how long it took to build this and how many pieces were used. Who would have the time or the patience for this?” wrote a Facebook user. “This might definitely top the Hogwarts Castle itself or even the Diagon Alley set if this were made officially into a set of its own! I enjoy these intricate details!” commented another. “Imagine running to class late and suddenly the stairs move,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?