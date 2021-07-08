This IFS officer motivated kids from a Nashik village to care for birds. Read his inspiring story

The smallest change can make the biggest difference - If you’ve heard this saying, then let us tell you the story of an IFS officer who proved each word of the said statement. Assistant Conservator of Forests(ACF) of West Nashik Anand Reddy set an example by kickstarting a small yet important movement by educating the children of a village in Nashik to give up the use of slingshots to hurt birds. Reddy shared his story of success in a series of tweets on his handle and it is a must-read.

Reddy started his initiative of ‘Galor Samarpan Abhiyan' on World Environment Day this year to encourage the village kids to give up slingshots or Galor that they use to throw stones at birds. "This is very common in many villages in Nashik. It leads to empty forests - no birds, no chirping, no singing. Only silence!" he details in his first tweet.

The post goes on to describe how the initiative was planned accordingly. “So how to make these innocent kids stop using galor (slingshot)? By talking to each child. By telling each kid how painful it is. By making them promise never to use again. By nudging them to "voluntarily #surrender Galor"

In short, by winning their hearts!” reads the caption.

The small initiative finally snowballed into a movement that made the children give up their galors voluntarily. A video shared by Reddy shows a group of kids holding a banner and marching around the village to spread awareness against hurting birds.

The thread continues to highlight some important achievements attained through the initiative and they are bound to leave you smiling.

"Good job! A small step can lead to a giant leap," wrote a Twitter user. "Great initiative," commented another.

