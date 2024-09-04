This Indian actress spent 23 lakh at a Dubai mall: ‘Just because they had…’

Sameera Reddy got candid about her spending habits while in conversation with finance platform 1% Club. The 45-year-old actress confessed to spending ₹23 lakh in a single day while shopping in Dubai. Sameera Reddy once spent ₹ 23 lakh at a mall in Dubai.(Instagram/@reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy was asked what is the largest amount of money she has spent in a single day. “ ₹23 lakhs at a Dubai mall,” Reddy answered. She blamed a personal shopper for this staggering sum.

“23 lakhs at a Dubai mall, just because they had one of those personal shoppers,” the Musafir actress said. “They are there for a reason, you know. I stay far away from them now.”

Sameera Reddy, who is now based in Goa, also spoke about her policy on investing right, advising listeners to invest through SIPs.

Asked if she has a piece of advice for people who want to retire early, she answered: “SIPs.”

“SIPs are the strongest way to go because you are entering at different points in the market. It won’t hit you when the markets go up and down,” she explained. Reddy added another advantage of SIPs - you can start as low as ₹500.

About Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy is a former actress who has worked predominantly in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut in 2002 film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. Her other works include Darna Mana Hai (2003), Ashok (2006) and Race (2008).

Reddy was born in Mumbai on September 20, 1978 to a Telugu father and a Mangalorean Konkani mother. She is one of three siblings - her sisters Meghna Reddy and Sushma Reddy have both worked in modelling.

Reddy married Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur, on 21 January 2014. The couple has two children together - a son named Hans Varde and a daughter named Nyra Verde.