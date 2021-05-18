This Indore man’s ‘hygienic’ coconut water cart is going viral. Seen it yet?

When it comes to innovative ways of serving food and beverages, roadside stalls across the country can always surprise one. Case in point, this ‘hi-tech’ coconut water cart from Indore that uses a machine to extract the water from the coconut and serve it in a contact-less manner. The video, shared on Instagram by food blogger Amar Sirohi, has grabbed much attention from netizens for its hygienic approach.

“India's Most Hygienic Coconut Water Cart,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with the cart owner taking out a coconut and using the machine to clean it up and extract and filter the water inside. That’s not all, he also shows a contact-less way to scoop out the malai from the coconut and it may make your mouth water.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on May 7, the clip has garnered over 43 million views and several reactions. People were surprised at the useful mechanism to extract coconut water and lauded the hygienic way. Others pointed out how the machine was an apt way to sell coconuts during the time of a pandemic. However, some expressed that one can easily drink from the coconut itself and not use plastic cups in the process that can contribute to pollution.

“Wow this is amazing,” wrote a Facebook user. “I would love to try this out,” said another. “But you can drink from the coconut, it’s more hygienic,” commented a third.

Would you like a sip from this hygienic coconut cart?