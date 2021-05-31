Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'This is epic!': Courteney Cox re-enacts The Routine from FRIENDS with Ed Sheeran
trending

'This is epic!': Courteney Cox re-enacts The Routine from FRIENDS with Ed Sheeran

Courteney Cox who played the role of Monica in Friends teamed up with singer Ed Sheeran to bring back The Routine on the dance floor.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 11:52 AM IST
The image shows Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran dancing The Routine.(Instagram/@courteneycoxofficial)

When the Friends Reunion special was aired on May 27, all the fans went through an emotional and delightful roller coaster full of re-enactments of some noteworthy scenes of the popular sitcom. If you’re someone who is still not over the Friends fever, then Courteney Cox has the best surprise for you. Cox who played the role of Monica in the series teamed up with singer Ed Sheeran to bring back The Routine on the dance floor. The video has already gone viral and may make you scream with joy.

The video starts with Cox dancing with Sheeran, following the exact choreography shown in the series. For those who are unaware of what The Routine is, let us enlighten you. In the show, Monica and Ross entered a contest as teenagers where they showcased their absolutely goofy and quirky dance they termed as The Routine. Later they danced the same Routine at a midnight bash that was supposed to go on air.

"Just some routine dancing with a friend," Cox wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the recording and be prepared to relive a hilarious Friends moment:

Shared on May 30, the clip has garnered over 7.4 million views and tons of excited reactions. People couldn’t help but shower love for the entertaining video. While some were delighted to see Cox and Sheeran doing the exact choreography of The Routine, other Friends fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

“Did you just break the internet?!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is EPIC,” commented another. “Well, there’s no more internet...because it just exploded!” said a third.

“The crossover no one anticipated,” pointed a fourth.

What do you think of this clip?

