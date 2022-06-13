Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This is how a dog and a puppy spend their day and it’s adorable to watch
trending

This is how a dog and a puppy spend their day and it’s adorable to watch

The video of a dog and a puppy spending their day was posted on Instagram. 
A screengrab of the video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@ladyandtheblues)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 08:03 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

Have you ever wondered what a day in the lives of two dogs that live together would be like? You may never have, but you can now witness it in the form of an adorable video. Shared on Instagram, the video has left netizens amazed and may have the same effect on you too.

The video was posted on the Instagram page named Lady the Golden Retriever three days ago. The video starts with an epic sneak attack by a foster puppy named Canyon on the Golden Retriever dog named Lady at 7 am and progresses to show how the two play and nap till 9 pm. We are not revealing everything about the adorable video showcasing a day in the lives of the two dogs.

“A day in the life of two puppies,” reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram.

Watch the adorable video below:

RELATED STORIES

The clip has been viewed over 3.58 lakh times and has also amassed over 38,000 likes and various comments.

“I can’t handle the cute,” posted an individual. “Ayeee I loved this version,” shared another. “They have fun together,” commented a third. “Love the napping session! They look so cozy!” expressed a fourth. “I can’t put into words how much I loved this video,” shared a fifth.

The Instagram account that posted the video is dedicated to Lady, the Golden Retriever, and it has more than 2.39 lakh followers.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video showcasing a day in the lives of the two dogs?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP