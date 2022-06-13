This is how a dog and a puppy spend their day and it’s adorable to watch

Have you ever wondered what a day in the lives of two dogs that live together would be like? You may never have, but you can now witness it in the form of an adorable video. Shared on Instagram, the video has left netizens amazed and may have the same effect on you too.

The video was posted on the Instagram page named Lady the Golden Retriever three days ago. The video starts with an epic sneak attack by a foster puppy named Canyon on the Golden Retriever dog named Lady at 7 am and progresses to show how the two play and nap till 9 pm. We are not revealing everything about the adorable video showcasing a day in the lives of the two dogs.

“A day in the life of two puppies,” reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram.

Watch the adorable video below:

The clip has been viewed over 3.58 lakh times and has also amassed over 38,000 likes and various comments.

“I can’t handle the cute,” posted an individual. “Ayeee I loved this version,” shared another. “They have fun together,” commented a third. “Love the napping session! They look so cozy!” expressed a fourth. “I can’t put into words how much I loved this video,” shared a fifth.

The Instagram account that posted the video is dedicated to Lady, the Golden Retriever, and it has more than 2.39 lakh followers.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video showcasing a day in the lives of the two dogs?