This is how Elon Musk’s brother used to help him to board school bus on time

Are you someone who finds it hard to be on time? Turns out, you’re not alone as Elon Musk used to find it very hard to be on time to catch his school bus. A tweet documenting how his brother Kimbal Musk helped him through this ordeal has now wowed people and even attracted a reply from the Tesla CEO himself. And, what Musk’s brother used to do may serve as a solution for you too.

A Twitter user shared a portion of an article, originally published by The Washington Post back in 2018. The snippet details how as kids Kimbal used to lie to his big brother about the time so the “future billionaire” could catch his school bus on time.

Take a look at the tweet:

The post since being shared has received more than 13,000 likes and tons of comments. Elon Musk also reacted to the tweet. This is what he wrote:

Many could relate to the situation and shared their experiences:

What are your thoughts on the share and Elon Musk’s reply to it?