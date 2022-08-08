'This is Ratan Tata': Woman shares how a call changed her startup's fortune

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, the co-founder of Repos, took to LinkedIn to share how a phone call from chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, changed her startup's fortune overnight. The post details how she received the call, met the industrialist with her husband and co-founder of Repos, Chetan Walunj, and received funding for their startup. "Our encounter with Ratan Tata sir was not a normal one. It's a Hausla Junoon Story," read a part of the detailed post shared on LinkedIn along with several photographs.

Since the couple had no formal business education, they realised the need for a mentor and couldn't think of anyone other than Ratan Tata. "And I casually told Chetan: 'Chal miltey Hai' (let's go and meet?)' Chetan's reaction (confused): 'Aditi, he is not my neighbour that you are saying, let's meet'," she added.

While many told the couple that meeting Ratan Tata was an impossible task, they remained determined and left for Mumbai. They even made a 3D presentation of how they wanted to bring about a change in the energy distribution system and figured out a technology-aided method to deliver energy or fuel to the last mile.

From sending handwritten letters to connecting with different people to waiting outside Ratan Tata's house for almost 12 hours, the couple did everything to make the impossible possible. And their efforts didn't go in vain as they received a call from the man himself at 10 pm.

"I was reluctant to answer, but when I answered, the voice, on the other hand, said: 'Hi! Can I speak to Aditi?' I said: 'Yes. May I know who this is? (somewhere my heart knew it).' He said: 'This is Ratan Tata here. I got your letter. Can we meet?' Me: *Numb* *Goosebumps* *tears rolling down* *smiling* (ALIVE). The next day we reached at 10.45 am at his house and were waiting for him in the living room with our presentation. And sharp at 11 am, a tall, fair person with a blue shirt walked towards us. And it felt like SILENCE," wrote Aditi outlining her first meeting with Ratan Tata.

The meeting that lasted for three hours changed everything for the young entrepreneurs. "Ratan Tata sir asked: 'What do you expect from me?' We said: 'Sir, help us serve people and take our country global. Guide us.' He said: 'Okay' We stepped out of his house like we were walking out of the temple," she wrote towards the end of her detailed LinkedIn post.

She also thanked Ratan Tata's team with a special mention to Shantanu Naidu and hailed him as an angel in disguise. The young man shares a perfect mentor-protégé relationship with Ratan Tata.

Take a look at her LinkedIn post here.

The post was shared two days ago. It has received more than 7,300 reactions on LinkedIn, over two hundred comments and several shares.

"Reading your post gave me chills. Yes that's absolutely true: With a powerful purpose, right intent , right energies and being high on life and giving your 100% everyday the universe will work for you," commented an individual.

Another commented, "Hearty congratulations Aditi Bhosale Walunj!! Absolutely brilliant and greatly Inspiring. Wishing you All the best to your future endeavours!"

"Belief in self and having perseverance works. Thanks, Aditi Bhosale Walunj, for this inspiring real-life application of goodness," posted a third.