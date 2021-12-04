This is the most used emoji of 2021. Can you guess which one?

Sending emojis while communicating with others or simply sharing posts on social media platforms has turned into an inseparable part of life for many. Day in and out people use various emoticons and some of them are their favourites too. Amid the various emojis available, there is one emoticon that people loved to use the most in 2021. Can you guess which one? It is the laugh-cry emoji.

People’s love for this emoji came into light after a list was published by Unicode Consortium, an organization that maintains the standards for digital text. That is, however, not all that the list contains. It also shows the other top emoticons that people used this year. The second position in the list is claimed by the heart emoticon followed by rolling on the floor emoticon, thumbs up sign emoji, and loudly crying face emoji.

The list also pointed out the emoticon category that is the least favourite among people. Any guesses? It’s the Flags.

The organisation also took to Twitter to share a link about their list on December 2. “92% of the world’s online population use emoji — but which emoji are we using?” they wrote. Their post is complete with a link of the list.

Which emoticon do you love to use the most?

