'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

"You’ve got mail from Mars,” reads the first line of the caption by Nasa shared along with the images of the Red Planet.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The image of Mars was shared on Instagram by Nasa.(Instagram/@nasa)

Mars, the fourth planet from the Sun, has always been a source of curiosity for people across the globe. For years, scientific explorations by different countries have helped people on Earth to know more about the Red Planet. Also, thanks to the social media handles of the various space agencies, people, every now and then, get the chance to see mesmerising pictures of Mars. Just like the ones tweeted by NASA which may make you gasp in wonder. And, they are recently released new images of the planet captured by Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

“You’ve got mail from Mars,” reads the first line of the caption shared along with the images. “Our @NASAJPL Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter recently released new images showing off the many different features of the Red Planet! Swipe through to explore,” the post says further. The share also describes what each picture shows.

Take a look at the pictures and read the entire post by Nasa:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 9.8 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People shared all sorts of comments to express their reactions.

“Gorgeous,” wrote an Instagram user. “This one is epic,” shared another. “Wow,” commented a third. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post by Nasa?

