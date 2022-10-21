This man's struggle of taking out pigeon from his home will leave you in splits

The internet is filled with content that never fails to amuse us. We all have a habit of scrolling through various social media sites, and thanks to that we come across so much content to discover. In fact, with just a click, you can search for whatever you wish for. In this wide variety of content on our explore pages, a hilarious video of a man taking out a pigeon from his bathroom is going viral on the internet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @dobby.pie, you can see a man holding a bathroom wiper on which a pigeon is sitting. As he is carefully taking out the pigeon, his dog can be seen barking at it. What makes the video truly funny is the background music of Azeem-O-Shaan-Shenshaah from the movie Jodha Akhbar.

Take a look at the video of the man holding the pigeon on the wiper here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this video was shared, it has garnered more than five lakh views. The video also has almost 39,000 likes and several comments. Many Instagram users found this video amusing. One person in the comments wrote, "Mission completed." Another user said, "Wo bhi bol raha hoga bina zameen hile me aage kaise bad raha hu aaela jaadu (The pigeon must be thinking how am I moving forward without walking?) Someone even added, "Pigeon be singing - "Main Thehra Raha, Zameen Chalne Lagi!" Many other Instagram users have reacted using emojis.