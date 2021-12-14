This Nagpur eatery sells black ‘detox idli’ that netizens can’t digest. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show people giving a twist to the classic dishes. From momo to samosa to Maggi, there are clips that show people giving a spin to different dishes. More often than not, people find these new fusion dishes hard to digest. Case in point, this video showcasing an eatery selling black coloured ‘detox idli’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Instagram page managed by food bloggers Vivek and Ayesha. “Ever tried black idli?” reads the caption of the video posted along with a face screaming in fear emoticon. The caption further mentions that the black caoloured ‘detox idlis’ are “Not for pregnant ladies.”

The clip opens to show a person pouring small scoops of black coloured batter on a plate. The rest of the video shows how the dish is prepared, garnished, and served.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared about seven days ago. Since being posted it has accumulated more than 64,000 likes and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“No please,” wrote an Instagram user. “What’s the problem with white idli?” asked another. “Bro please stop harassing idily,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to try the dish?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON