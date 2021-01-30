This nebula in the constellation Scorpius is helping form the next generation of stars. Here’s how

"For my part, I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream," is a quote credited to the great artist Vincent Van Gogh. If that sentiment deeply resonates with you and you genuinely believes that a starry sky may be one of the most beautiful things an individual has a chance to experience, then here is a post by NASA you must check out.

The official Instagram account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope shared this image of nebula ESO 455-10 on January 29. The caption shared alongside the post describes what it depicts. It reads, "Seen nestled in a field of stars, the nebula ESO 455-10 dazzles in this #HubbleFriday image. Located in the constellation Scorpius, ESO 455-10 is distributing its elements into the interstellar medium, which will in time help to form the next generation of stars".

An official blog post shared by NASA sheds light on how planetary nebulas, such as ESO 455-10, help create stars of the next generation. It reads, "Planetary nebulae are thought to be crucial in galactic enrichment as they distribute their elements, particularly the heavier metal elements produced inside a star, into the interstellar medium which will in time form the next generation of stars". Herein, interstellar medium refers to the matter, such as diffuse gas, that exists in the space between star systems.

Check out the stunning snapshot here:

