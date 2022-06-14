This 'passenger' in car chased by police faced no charges. Its an alligator

A post shared by Lake County Sheriff's Office – Michigan may leave you with a chuckle. Though the post majorly talks about a car chase that led to the arrest of the driver, a portion of it also talks about a passenger who “attempted to flee the scene”. The passenger is an alligator.

“On Saturday 6/11 at approximately 11pm, a Lake County Sheriff's Office patrol sergeant was patrolling US-10 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle fled after a traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle led deputies, and Michigan DNR law enforcement, on a brief pursuit that ended with the vehicle being stuck between two trees on the Rails-To-Trails pathway near S. Forman Rd in Webber Township. The driver, a 40 year old male from Oak Park, was taken into custody and is now facing several charges. The driver also had several warrants from another jurisdiction,” they wrote.

In the next few lines, they also shared about a passenger who was riding in the car. “The passenger, "Karen" the Alligator, attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody after a short scuffle. Karen is not facing any charges at this time. We believe she was an unwilling participant during the incident, nor do we believe she was ever in control of the vehicle,” they added.

The post is complete with a video and an image. The clip shows the officers handling and rescuing the alligator. The image shows the reptile sitting on a car seat.

Take a look at the post here.

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 900 reactions and the numbers are only increasing.

